Davis sparks Red Devils past Latta in OT

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PRAGUE — The late-game and overtime heroics of Trip Davis carried Prague to a 55-51 win over Latta Friday night.

A 3-point Davis field goal from the top of the key in the closing seconds of regulation produced a 47-all tie.

Davis then scored six of Prague’s eight OT points on two 2-point field goals and two free throws.

The 5-10 junior was the game’s leading scorer with 19. Nate Lester chalked up 18 points.

Blestin Miller came in with two treys and 12 points.

Justin Kiker of Latta produced 12 points on four 3-point shots.

Prague knocked down 17 of 26 free throws. Latta really hurt its cause by going just 3 of 11 from the line.

Prague played at Sulphur Saturday and will travel to Chandler Tuesday night.

Latta 52, Prague 27 (Girls)

The visitors, ranked second in Class 2A, jumped out to an 18-7 lead after one quarter, although Prague cut the deficit to six points 1:50 before halftime. However, Prague committed consecutive turnovers and Latta scored on both occasions to lead 25-15 at the half.

Carson Dean and Caitlyn Byrd headed Latta’s scoring with 14 points apiece.

Byrd claimed four 3-point field goals and Dean recorded three as Latta improved to 16-2.

For Prague (5-10), junior Alauna Parker was the top scorer with eight, followed by Payton Camren with seven.

Tori Lester, Stephanie Tinsley and Mattie Rich of Prague notched a trey.

“We played hard and it was the best first half we’ve played,” said Prague coach Benny Burnett. “They’re good, with a 6-3 girl and a 6-2 girl inside.”