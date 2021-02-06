Megehee, Henry spark Lady Wolves to road victory

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

NOBLE – Playing one of their most crisp games of the year Friday night, the Class 5A 12th-ranked Shawnee Lady Wolves shot 54.4% from the floor and owned a convincing 33-21 rebounding advantage in defeating the host and 17th-ranked Noble Lady Bears, 53-37.

Aubrie Megehee had her way inside, nailing 11 of 17 shots to go with six rebounds, two steals and a pair of blocked shots. Teammate Kailey Henry followed with 12 points on 5 of 5 shooting from the field and 2 of 2 free shots to go with seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

Seven of the eight players who got into the game for Shawnee scored.

Joining Henry with seven rebounds was Amaya Martinez, who finished with six points. After Megehee's six boards, Anneca Anderson pulled down five off the bench to go with four points. Tatum Sparks and Tristyn Napier each drilled a 3-point shot. Kailtyn Taylor tacked on a bucket in a reserve role.

The Lady Bears managed to stay in the game with their 3-point connections and free-throw shooting. Noble had just nine field goals the entire night but six of them were treys and the hosts were 13 of 16 from the foul line.

Except for an early 6-all tie, the Lady Wolves led from start to finish. They achieved a 14-6 advantage through one quarter and eventually built an 18-point lead at the half.

That 31-13 cushion came off 8 of 12 shooting from the floor by Shawnee in the second quarter as Megehee and Henry each had 10 points at the break. The Lady Wolves were 13 of 25 from the field before halftime.

Meanwhile, Noble managed just three first-half field goals (two treys) but were 5 of 6 from the charity stripe during that span.

Landry George, behind four 3-point conversions, led the Lady Bears with 12 points and Jade Wright supplied 11 points and a team-leading six rebounds.

Leading 16-10 early in the second quarter, Shawnee closed the half with a whopping 15-3 run as Henry tallied eight of those points off a pair of putbacks and off a feed from Anderson.

The Lady Wolves then built their biggest advantage at 23 off a 5-0 spurt to launch the third quarter. Megehee executed an old-fashioned 3-point play off a Henry pass and Megehee later scored off a Sparks feed to make it 36-13 with 6:45 left in the third.

Noble eventually sliced the deficit to 17 (44-27) by the end of the third and rallied to within 12 with 2:03 left, but back-to-back buckets by Megehee, off passes from Napier and Anderson kept the Shawnee advantage at double digits down the stretch.

Of the 24 field-goal makes for the game, the Lady Wolves had at least 12 assists and four more scores were off offensive putbacks. Shawnee was 3 of 4 from the line on the night (75%).

Shawnee evened its season record at 8-8, heading into a Saturday contest against Harrah.