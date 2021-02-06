Newcastle races past Pirates
Fred Fehr
Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK
DALE — Newcastle raced out to a 33-21 halftime advantage and was never slowed in recording a 66-49 triumph over Dale Friday night.
Ranked 15th in Class 4A, Newcastle outscored Class 2A top-ranked Dale in three of four quarters.
Dayton Forsythe was Dale’s primary offensive weapon with 16 points, including one trey and 5-of-5 free throws.
Carter Crowe also hit a trey en route to 11 points. Palmer Jones added seven points for Dale.
Connor Kuykendall, Deken Jones and Kash Vanbrunt of Dale recorded a trey.
Newcastle is 12-6.
Dale (15-4), which played at Adair Saturday, will see its next action Friday at Latta.