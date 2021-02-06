Newcastle races past Pirates

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

DALE — Newcastle raced out to a 33-21 halftime advantage and was never slowed in recording a 66-49 triumph over Dale Friday night.

Ranked 15th in Class 4A, Newcastle outscored Class 2A top-ranked Dale in three of four quarters.

Dayton Forsythe was Dale’s primary offensive weapon with 16 points, including one trey and 5-of-5 free throws.

Carter Crowe also hit a trey en route to 11 points. Palmer Jones added seven points for Dale.

Connor Kuykendall, Deken Jones and Kash Vanbrunt of Dale recorded a trey.

Newcastle is 12-6.

Dale (15-4), which played at Adair Saturday, will see its next action Friday at Latta.