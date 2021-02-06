North Rock Creek boys victorious

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

HARRAH — Three North Rock Creek players colleted three 3-point field goals apiece Friday night during a 59-56 triumph over Harrah.

Mitchell James, NRC’s leading scorer with 14, joined Diego Garcia and Noah McMullan in the three-trey column.

Jace McCray was North Rock’s second-leading scorer with 13, followed by Garcia with 12 and McMullan with 11.

Harrah received 16 points from Gage Revene and 15 points from twin brother Greg Revene.

The Cougars (14-3) finished with 13 treys as McCray picked up two and Devon Haney posted one.

Harrah missed a long 3-point attempt in the waning seconds and fell to 6-11.

The Panthers outscored NRC 17-11 in the final quarter.

NRC hit 6 of 10 free throws.

“It was a good win. Our defense was a lot better,” said NRC head coach Evan Smith.

Harrah 55, NRC 49 (Girls)

Harrah outscored the visitors 26-17 in the second half, including a 14-9 edge in the fourth quarter.

Freshman Olivia McRay was NRC’s leading scorer with 15, including three 3-point shots.

Jayden Haney, with 14 points, and Kate Masquas, with 13 points, nailed two treys each.

NRC (9-7) was 8 of 12 from the line. Harrah was 14 of 20.

Both North Rock Creek squads are slated to be home against Jones Friday.