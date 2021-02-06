Seminole girls rally past McLoud

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE — Down 29-21 at halftime, Seminole’s girls blitzed McLoud 43-21 in the second half for a 64-50 victory Friday night.

Holli Ladd propelled Seminole (12-4) with a two-trey, 21-point outing.

Also in double figures for Seminole were Anna Andrews (13) and Kennedy Coker (12). Andrews also posted two 3-point field goals.

Kalyn Cotner added nine points for Seminole and teammate Kaitlin Childress recorded a trey.

For McLoud (6-8), junior Destin Walker totaled three treys and 11 points. Desira Jones and Lexie Boyer recorded 10 points each with Boyer earning two treys and hitting all four of her free throws

“We showed a lot of character by playing better in the second half,” said Seminole coach Charles Kemp.

Seminole will be home against Meeker Tuesday. McLoud will entertain Little Axe.