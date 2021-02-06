Seminole outlasts visiting Tishomingo

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE — The Chieftains of Seminole, powered by a 24-10 domination in the second quarter, upended Tishomingo 76-70 Friday night.

Seth Moppin and Bryce Marshall shared scoring honors for Seminole with 18. Moppin notched two of Seminole’s three 3-point field goals.

Adam O’Daniel put in nine points, Benny Cochran had eight and Miguel Conley finished with eight.

Jaxon Smith had a 3-pointer for the victors.

The Chieftains held a 41-27 intermission advantage.

Tishomingo’s Jackson Lawley, one of the state’s top scorers, collected six 3-point field goals en route to a 35-point night.

Seminole (10-7) hit 18-of-29 charity tosses while the visitors were 11 of 16.

The Chieftains will play host to Meeker Tuesday.