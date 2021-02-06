Wolves overcome sloppiness with 73-65 win at Noble

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

NOBLE – A sloppy win is still a win.

The Class 5A fourth-ranked Shawnee Wolves overcame 23 turnovers and received 22 points, including six 3-pointers, from junior Tanner Morris, in coasting to a 73-65 Suburban Conference victory over the host and 16th-ranked Noble Bears Friday night.

“We won, but it was sloppy at times,” said Shawnee head coach Paxton Kilby. “I thought we were unselfish and shared the basketball well at times. Defensively, I thought we had trouble digging in and getting stops. But you have to give Noble credit. They were taking and hitting the shots to stay in the game.”

The Wolves, 12-5 heading into a Saturday contest against Harrah, shot 48.3% from the floor for the game and got scoring out of seven of the nine players who played in the game.

Jaylon Orange was Shawnee's only other double-digit scorer with 11, including one trey. Starters Isaiah Willis and Jeffery Hall, along with reserve Kayden Shaw each tallied nine points. Shaw was 4-of-4 from the field and knocked down 1 of 2 free throws.

Karran Evans added seven points, including one 3-pointer, to go with eight rebounds and Joe Maytubby finished with six points, seven boards and a pair of steals.

“Kayden, Karran and Demetress (Beavers) came off the bench and gave us a spark,” Kilby said. “They've got the ability to impact the game if not scoring like forcing turnovers, forcing them to take quick shots and creating errant passes.”

Shawnee also had a 39-26 rebounding advantage. Besides eight from Evans, the Wolves received seven each from Maytubby, Shaw and Orange, along with six from Willis.

The two teams were tied at 12 through one quarter and Shawnee appeared to pull away in the second, scoring the first eight points of the period off an Evans trey, Morris 3-pointer and Orange drive to the hoop to make it 20-12 with 6:37 left before halftime.

The Wolves then went on to a 34-24 halftime advantage as Morris had three of his six treys in the second quarter.

The pesky Bears clawed back into serious contention after scoring the first five points of the third to get within 34-29.

However, Shawnee responded with an 11-2 run as Maytubby fueled the spurt by scoring all six of his points to trigger that uprising off a putback, bucket off a break and a drive and score at the basket. Morris knocked down a trey and Morris fed Shaw for a score to make it 45-32 with 3:27 remaining.

The Wolves had a 54-40 cushion going into the fourth. Noble pulled to within 55-49 with 6:27 to go, but Shawnee was able to hold the Bears off as they were unable to get closer.

Morris led the Wolves' defensive charge with four steals. Orange followed with three and Maytubby and Hall recorded two apiece.

Gabe Hudson paced Noble with 17 points as he drained three 3-pointers in a 7 of 11 outing from the floor. Chilli Lorenz followed with 15 points on 6 of 9 shooting and Jake Williams tossed in 13 points, including three treys, in a 5 of 7 shooting performance. Landon Miller added 12 points, including two 3-pointers, off the bench.