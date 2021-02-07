Dale boys bounce back to rout Adair

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

ADAIR – The Class 2A top-ranked Dale Pirates bounced back from a Friday loss to Newcastle, by rolling to a 73-47 rout of host Adair Saturday night.

Dale jumped out to a 21-5 advantage after one quarter and never looked back against Adair.

Dayton Forsythe and Carter Crowe sparked the Pirate attack with 17 and 16 points respectively. Forsythe was 11 of 12 from the free-throw line and Crowe knocked down one 3-point basket.

Kash Vanbrunt tallied 12 points, including two treys, and Dallen Forsythe followed with 11 points and one 3-point bucket as four Dale players reached double figures. Deken Jones and Palmer Jones each contributed six points for the winners.

The Pirates, who drained 18 of 24 foul shots, had a 41-22 halftime cushion and led 57-32 through three periods.