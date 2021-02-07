Dale girls knock off Adair, Newcastle

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

ADAIR – Elaine Witt drained 10 of 10 free throws and finished with 14 points Saturday as the Class 2A top-ranked Dale Lady Pirates hammered Adair 63-48.

Witt was one of four double-digit scorers for Dale as Makenzie Gill finished with 12 points, including two 3-point baskets. Danyn Lang and Brooklyn Rutland followed with 11 points apiece. Lang also knocked down one trey. Faith Wright nailed two 3-point jumpers on the way to eight points.

The Lady Pirates, 17-3, led 14-12 after one quarter but then took control of the contest with a 26-14 second period in building a 40-26 halftime advantage.

Dale knocked down 20 of 23 free shots in the game.

Atleigh Bronham fired in a game-high 21 points and Jamie Moore added 15 for Adair.

Dale 73, Newcastle 28 (Friday)

DALE - Fourteen Lady Pirates reached the scoring column as Lang and Rutland led the way with 11 apiece in the big rout.

Lang knocked down three treys in the game as she scored eight first-quarter points, including a pair of 3-point baskets. Her other trey came in the third quarter. Rutland scored all of her points in the first half.

Witt and Justyce Shirey followed with seven points each and Emilia Idleman and Makenzy Herman tacked on six apiece for the winners.

Dale led 20-13 through one quarter and outscored the Racers 20-7 in the second quarter and 22-6 in the third.

The Lady Pirates connected on eight 3-pointers in the contest and were 14 of 19 from the foul line.