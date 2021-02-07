Eight school records set for Shawnee swimmers

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

EDMOND – Eight school records fell and one All-American time was achieved by sophomore Piper McNeil as the Shawnee High School girls' and boys' swimming teams each captured third-place finishes in the Class 6A West Regional Meet this past weekend.

McNeil's All-American time came in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:03.64, which was also a school record. McNeil also won the 100 backstroke after clocking in at 55.53 seconds.

Another Lady Wolves' sophomore Eva Webb set a school record in the 100 freestyle with a time of 54.63 seconds as she also took first place.

McNeil and Eva Webb were also a part of two winning relays which also established school records. Shawnee's 200 freestyle relay team of McNeil, senior Aspen Chapline, Eva Webb and senior Isabel Webb posted a time of 1:40.93 for top honors and the school record. The combination of McNeil, sophomore Natalie Selman, Isabel Webb and Eva Webb registered a 200 medley relay time of 1:50.31 for first and the school record.

The Lady Wolves had 10 other top-10 finishes.

Isabel Webb took second in the 50 freestyle (25.24 seconds).

Shawnee also had three fourth-place efforts by Selman in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.61), Isabel Webb in the 100 butterfly (1:03.03) and Eva Webb in the 200 individual medley.

The Lady Wolves' 400 freestyle relay team of Chapline, freshman Emma Oller, senior Jordyn Sateren and Selman took sixth with a time of 4:10.14.

Placing eighth for Shawnee were Chapline in the 200 freestyle (2:09.85) and 100 backstroke (1:06.70) and Oller in the 500 freestyle (6:24.13).

Two 10th-place efforts for the Lady Wolves came from Sateren in the 50 freestyle (27.79) and Selman in the 200 freestyle (2:11.18).

Edmond North won the regional team title with a score of 421. Edmond Memorial was second with a 295 and Shawnee ended up third with a 283. Edmond North (190) and Mustang (185) rounded out the top five. Fifteen high schools were represented in the regional.

BOYS

Like the girls, the Shawnee boys set four school records.

Senior Trent Ogden took second and established a school record in the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.39 seconds. Ogden also took third and set a school mark in the 50 freestyle after clocking in at 22.24 seconds.

Also for the Wolves, junior Josh Coons set a school record and placed third in the 100 butterfly (2:13.64) and sophomore teammate Thurman Lee placed sixth and set a school mark in the 500 freestyle (5:13.90).

Shawnee's 200 freestyle relay team of Ogden, sophomore Ethan Oller, Lee and Troy Rakestraw took second place with a time of 1:35.30.

Five third-place efforts came from the Wolves, two of which were relays. The 400 freesstyle relay team of Ethan Oller, junior Bryce Holter, senior Andrew Shepard and Lee posted a time of 3:39.15 for third and Shawnee's 200 medley relay of Ogden, senior Ryan Staal, Coons and Rakestraw also claimed third in 1:45.09.

Also taking third was Staal in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.13).

Oller had a fourth-place finish in the 100 backstroke (1:00.72) and Coons also had a sixth-place effort in the 200 individual medley (2:13.64).

Staal ended up ninth in the 100 butterfly (59.63) and Holter took 10th in the 500 freestyle (5:41.40).

Norman North captured the team title with a 322 and Edmond Memorial was runner-up with a 256. Shawnee was third with a 247, followed by Edmond North at 222 and Mustang at 143.5. There were 16 schools represented.