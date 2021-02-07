Lady Wolves triumphant over Harrah

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

In the midst of a three-game winning streak by the Class 5A 12th-ranked Shawnee Lady Wolves, there's been one constant – discipline.

Shawnee earned its third consecutive win Saturday with a 34-24 home decision over the Harrah Lady Panthers Saturday during spring homecoming festivities at the SHS Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

“The kids are starting to come together. We're playing with discipline on offense and defense. We're getting better every night,” said Lady Wolves' head coach Wendi Wells. “Our ball movement has been great and our ball-handling has been better. We're taking care of the ball. We're making the extra pass in going from a good shot to making a great shot.”

Kailey Henry and Amaya Martinez tossed in 10 points apiece to fuel the Shawnee offense. Henry was 4 of 6 from the floor to go with seven rebounds (all on the offensive end) to go with two steals and a blocked shot. Martinez was 5 of 9 from the field to go with four boards.

“Kailey has been big for us. She moves so well in getting into rebounding position,” Wells said. “Amaya stepped up and knocked down some pull-up jump shots.”

The 9-8 Lady Wolves received six points, four boards and a pair of steals from Anneca Anderson off the bench. Hallie Wilson had Shawnee's only 3-pointer in the game.

Tatum Sparks had a bucket, but just as important if not more, had a team-leading four steals to go with three rebounds.

The Lady Wolves totaled 10 steals in the game.

Shawnee shot 41.7% from the floor for the game and had a 26-22 advantage on the boards. Harrah was limited to 25.8% shooting while converting on just eight field goals.

Malia Jordan paced the Lady Panthers with 10 points and Katie Klimkowski was next with seven points.

Harrah held a 12-11 edge after one quarter, but the Lady Wolves outscored the visitors by an 8-4 count in the second while creating a 19-16 halftime lead. Anderson's basket off a Tristyn Napier feed and a Martinez 15-foot jumper along the baseline gave Shawnee a 15-13 advantage. Martinez later scored off a Sparks assist and an Anderson steal and layup led to a three-point halftime edge for the Lady Wolves.

Shawnee shot 50% from the floor in the first half while holding the Lady Panthers to 31.3%.

The Lady Wolves outscored Harrah 7-4 in the third as Henry scored a bucket, Sparks got a steal and layup and Wilson uncorked a trey as Shawnee took a 26-20 cushion into the fourth.

An 8-4 fourth period by the Lady Wolves was highlighted by an Anderson score off a putback and six points from Martinez, off a jumper in the lane, drive to the hoop and a score off an Anderson feed.