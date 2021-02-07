Prague post road victories at Sulphur

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SULPHUR – Blestin Miller and Trip Davis each tallied 14 points as the Class 3A ninth-ranked Prague Red Devils slammed Sulphur 71-41 on Saturday.

Joining Miller and Davis in double figures for Prague were Nate Lester with 13 and Peyton Ezell with 11.

The Red Devils also knocked down eight 3-point baskets with Miller, Ezell and Anthony Long collecting two apiece. Long finished with six points. Davis and Lester each canned one trey. Cameron Hightower rounded out the Prague scoring with five points.

The Red Devils (14-2) raced out to a 21-7 lead after one quarter and went on a 22-14 run in the second in building a 43-21 halftime advantage. The Red Devils then went on another 21-7 spurt through the third to make it 63-28.

Prague 43, Sulphur 40 (Girls)

Payton Camren tossed in 16 points and Tori Lester finished with 14 as each knocked down two treys as the Lady Red Devils held off the Lady Bulldogs.

Sulphur held a 13-7 advantage through one quarter, but Prague was able to pull within 26-23 at the half with the help of two big 3-point buckets from Stephanie Tinsley. Tinsley ended the game with six points.

The Lady Red Devils took control with a 12-4 third quarter and held on after being outscored 10-8 in the fourth.

Both Prague teams are scheduled to play at Chandler Tuesday.