Shawnee boys upend Harrah

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

For the second time in as many days, the Class 5A fourth-ranked Shawnee Wolves received 22 points from junior guard Tanner Morris and the result in both games was a victory.

Morris drained 7 of 10 shots from the field, including four 3-pointers, Saturday as Shawnee smashed the Harrah Panthers by a 66-40 count during spring homecoming activities at the SHS Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

Isaiah Willis, who later in the day was named spring homecoming king, tossed in 16 points, pulled down six rebounds and recorded a pair of steals for the Wolves, who improved to 13-5 on the season. Willis connected on 7 of 9 shots from the floor and nailed both of his free-throw tries to complete conventional 3-point plays.

Karran Evans added eight points, including two treys, to go with six rebounds and a steal. Kayden Shaw followed with six points and three boards as he was 2 of 2 from the field and 2 of 2 from the foul line.

Shawnee shot 44.6% from the field and was 9 of 12 from the foul line (75%).

The Wolves jumped out to a 6-0 advantage before the Panthers got on the board with a free throw. Shawnee extended the lead to 15-1 and settled for a 17-5 advantage at the conclusion of the period. Willis had six points in the quarter. Morris had a layup off a steal and knocked down a 3-pointer off a Jaylon Orange assist. Orange also had both of his field goals in that opening period.

Cruising to a 29-10 halftime cushion, the Wolves received a tip-in and old-fashioned 3-point play by Willis in the second quarter. Shaw recorded a dunk, Joe Maytubby added a score and Evans buried a trey to highlight the surge to the 19-point advantage at the break.

Shawnee then scored 10 straight points to start the third quarter and went up 39-10. Morris sank a trey, got a steal and layup and then drained two technical foul shots. Willis executed a slam dunk off a feed from Orange, drew a foul and nailed the ensuing free throw.

It was 47-16 through three quarters.

Garrett Revene paced Harrah with 16 points and nine rebounds, but the Panthers were held to 31.9% shooting from the floor.