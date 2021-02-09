Lack of rebounding costly for Bison against SNU

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

BETHANY - The Oklahoma Baptist women's basketball team fell to rival Southern Nazarene on Monday evening inside the Sawyer Center as a big third quarter combined with a huge rebounding advantage was too much for the Bison to overcome.

OBU shot the ball well on the road, going 23 of 49 (47%) from the field and 5 of 12 (42%) from deep. However, for the second straight game, the Bison struggled at the line, going 9 of 15 (60%) and also turning it over 19 times.

Rebounding was a huge issue as well for OBU as the Crimson Storm held a massive 42-23 advantage including a 12-0 advantage in second-chance points.

Southern Nazarene shot 27 of 61 (44%) from the field including 7 of 25 (28%) from deep and 11 of 13 (85%) from the line.

Jaylin Stapleton had a big game, scoring 15 on 7 of 11 shooting to go with seven assists and five steals while Charissa Price added 11 points and a steal. Kalifa Ford and Kayla Highfill each scored eight off the bench while Ford pulled down five boards. Malou Savanna had seven on a pair of 3-pointers.

Similarly to previous contests, OBU got off to a great start, running out to a 5-0 lead thanks to three quick points from Stapleton and a lay-in from Andreja Peciuraite. SNU got back to even the game at eight, but OBU scored the next seven points thanks to a 3-pointer from Savanna and a lay-in from Ford.

The Crimson Storm closed the half on a 10-0 run to move ahead 18-15. It was extended to a 14-0 run, putting the lead at seven. As both teams exchanged baskets, SNU used the deep ball to extend the lead to nine before a 4-point play from Highfill in the corner got it back down to five.

OBU got as close as four before half, but a bucket at the buzzer from SNU gave the Crimson Storm a 32-26 lead at the break.

The Bison never seemed to find their footing in the third quarter as SNU took over in the paint, outscoring OBU 22-10 in the period and pushing the lead to 18 at 54-36 at the end of three.

The Crimson Storm would held that 18-point lead for most of the fourth quarter. OBU tried to chip away, but could not get a significant run to close the gap. The Bison did close the game on a 10-2 run, but would ultimately fall 72-60.

SNU's Abby Niehues had a huge game with 24 points, eight rebounds and four blocks while Emily Monaghan added 13 points and two steals. Payton Jones scored 11 off the bench to go with six boards and two blocks.

OBU returns to action on Thursday as they welcome in East Central to the Noble Complex at 5:30 p.m.