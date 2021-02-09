OBU's Stoddart named GAC Men's Basketball Player of the Week

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. - Oklahoma Baptist University senior Harrison Stoddart was selected Great American Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week, it was announced on Monday.

Stoddart averaged 19 points and 10 rebounds as the Bison rolled to two victories last week over Northwestern Oklahoma State (69-59) and Southeastern Oklahoma State (70-57).

He knocked down 15 of 26 shots from the floor in the two games and was 6 of 13 outside the 3-point arc.

Stoddart was 7 of 10 from the field, with one 3-pointer, and 2 of 2 from the line in finishing with 17 points and 12 rebounds in the Bison win over NWOSU.

He also sank 8 of 16 shots, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range, in scoring 21 points against Southeastern. He also collected eight rebounds and blocked three shots in that game.