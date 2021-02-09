Shawnee-Carl Albert games postponed due to weather

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Due to the winter weather conditions, Shawnee High School's home basketball doubleheader with Carl Albert High School Tuesday night were postponed.

The games have been rescheduled for Thursday at the SHS Performing Arts and Athletic Center. The varsity girls game will begin at 6 p.m. with the boys' contest to follow.

After Thursday, the Lady Wolves and Wolves are scheduled to play Friday at Piedmont.