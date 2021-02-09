Tramble GAC Player of the Week for fourth time

SWOSU Athletics

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Makyra Tramble was named the Great American Conference Player of the Week for the fourth time in five weeks on Monday.

Tramble, a sophomore from Shawnee, shared the honor this week with Abby Niehues of Southern Nazarene.

Tramble was again stellar in all facets as she led the No. 17 Lady Bulldogs to conference victories over Southeastern Oklahoma State and East Central, the teams currently second and third in the GAC Western Division standings. She averaged 20.0 points, 14.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37% (14-37) from the field, 31% (5-16) from beyond the arc and 87% (7-8) from the free throw line.

On Thursday against Southeastern, Tramble recorded her seventh 20-point game of the season and her fourth double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds. She followed that up with another double-double of 19 points and 17 rebounds – which ties a career-high – as the Lady Dawgs avenged their lone defeat this season with a 30-point victory at ECU.

Tramble now has four career GAC Weekly honors to her credit, with each coming during her sophomore season. She leads the Lady Bulldogs back into action on Thursday evening at Southern Nazarene.