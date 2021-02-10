Prague boys open game with 14-0 spurt, upend Chandler

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CHANDLER – The Class 3A ninth-ranked Prague Red Devils raced out to a 14-0 advantage and cruised to a 55-33 triumph over the host Chandler Lions Tuesday night.

Ten Prague players got into the scoring act led by Nate Lester's 14 points as she also drained a pair of 3-pointers. He also grabbed five rebounds and recorded three steals. He was the only double-figure scorer in the game.

Peyton Ezell followed with nine points, including one trey, and Blestin Miller chipped in eight points, including two 3-pointers for the Red Devils, who improved to 15-2 on the season.

“We got the lead early and kept it. We had a couple of set plays, but other than that we kind of let them play,” said Prague head coach Nate Greer.

Prague's 14-0 start began with Cameron Hightower's drive to the basket. Blestin Miller followed with a 3-pointer and Hightower nailed another bcuket for a 7-0 advantage. Lester scored off a touch-pass from Ezell, who then got a steal and layup. Lester later connected on the first of his two treys to make it 14-0 with 3:58 remaining in the first.

Brady Butler's basket with 2:58 left in the first finally for Chandler on the board. The Red Devils went on to a 17-6 lead after one quarter.

Prague went on to a 27-11 halftime advantage with a 10-5 run through the second period. Lester nailed his second trey and connected for a 2-point shot. Eli Bias, coming off the bench, later scored off a Miller assist and then executed an old-fashioned 3-point play via another Miller feed for the 16-point cushion at the break.

The Lions got to within 12 late in the third after a Dalton Alsip trey, but was unable to get closer. The Red Devils led 38-24 through three quarters and then closed the game with a 17-10 run through the fourth.

Alsip led Chandler with nine points, Butler followed with seven and Kayden Jones ended up with six. The Lions converted three treys in the contest.

Alsip was also the Lions' top rebounder with seven and Chase Campbell collected six.