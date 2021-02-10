Vandenbrand's double-double helps Chandler girls beat Prague

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CHANDLER – Senior Hannah Vandenbrand has been great at filling a void for the Chandler Lady Lions this season.

Vandenbrand did it once again Tuesday night with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds to go along with five steals as the Class 3A 17th-ranked Lady Lions coasted to a 50-43 victory over the Prague Lady Red Devils.

She was also 7 of 8 shooting from the floor.

“She stepped up and played pretty well. She's done a good job averaging in double digits in points and rebounds on the year, especially when our leading scorer Leah Brannon got hurt earlier in the year” said Chandler head coach Rodney Treat.

The Lady Lions also played effective defense with 10 steals, led by Vandenbrand's five swipes.

“Defensively, it was probably the best we've played. I know Prague hit seven 3s, but I thought we did a good job of covering and we did a good job rebounding and defensive rebounding,” Treat said.

Off the bench, Piper Hixson popped in three treys and finished with nine points for Chandler. Starter Jaelynn Robertson chipped in eight points and two other starters – Annie Brannon and Mia Callegan – tacked on six points each.

“Piper Hixson hit a couple of big 3s in the second quarter to help put us over the top,” said Treat.

The Lady Lions, 10-8 on the season, had an 11-8 edge when they closed the quarter with an 8-0 run triggered by an Annie Brannon bucket and five straight points from Vandenbrand – a basket and 3 of 4 free throws. Chandler had a 19-8 cushion through one period.

In the second quarter, the Lady Lions built their lead to as high as 15 points, 34-19, after a Vandenbrand score and a Mia Callegan basket, which was assisted by Vandenbrand. But Prague countered with five straight points to end the half – a Tori Lester 3-pointer and 2 of 3 free shots by Alauna Parker – to make it a 10-point game at the break (34-24).

Chandler, behind a 12-6 spurt, pushed its lead to 16 by the end of third quarter. Presley Martzall's conventional 3-point play jump-started the run. Vandenbrand scored two buckets in the period, Jaelynn Robertson had a basket and Hixson sank her third trey which led to the 16-point cushion through three periods.

Prague, 6-11, did cut into the lead in the fourth with a 10-1 run through the final 6:20, but it was too little, too late. Lester hit a free throw and two straight baskets to trim the deficit to 49-38. After a Vandenbrand free throw, the Lady Red Devils received a Tessa Cooper score off a rebound and a long Parker 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Lester and Parker topped Prague with 12 points each and Kylie Pickard followed with nine.

The Lady Lions shot at 55.9% pace for the game, but was only 7 of 15 free shots. Chandler knocked down five treys in the game.

The Lady Red Devils shot 45.7% from the field and converted 4 of 7 charity tosses.

Chandler also owned a 23-17 rebounding advantage.