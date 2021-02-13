Earlsboro, Asher boys earn first-round district wins

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

EARLSBORO – Injuries and quarantines have recently cut down Earlsboro's roster, but the 10th-ranked Wildcats held steady Friday and picked up a 66-34 rout of the Mill Creek Bullfrogs in a Class B first-round district game.

Riley Baker and Ryan Long accounted for half of Earlsboro's points with Baker tallying 18 and Long finishing with 15 as the Wildcats advanced to face Asher in Saturday's district finals.

“Ryan Long played really well and Riley Baker played really well. They set the tone for us early and got us going,” said Earlsboro head coach Devin Terry.

Baker nailed 8 of 13 shots from the field and 2 of 3 free throws to go with nine rebounds and Long was 7 of 11 from the floor and 1 of 2 from the line to go with nine boards.

Leading early 4-3, the Wildcats went on a 10-0 run in the midst of a 16-4 spurt to close the quarter.

Long hit three straight buckets and eight of the 10 points during that 10-0 scoring spree as Earlsboro went up 14-3. Baker had five points in the final 3:17 of the first quarter off a putback and an old-fashioned 3-point play.

The Wildcats then scored the first eight points of the second period to go up 28-7 off treys by Eryn Johnson and Josh Cox sandwiched around a Baker 2-point bucket.

Earlsboro went on to a 41-20 halftime lead after shooting 62.1% from the field in the opening 16 minutes.

The Wildcats hiked their advantage to 29 by the end of the third period, 57-28.

Cox tossed in nine points while Johnson, Cody Skaggs and Christian Howeth supplied six points each for Earlsboro. Johnson and Howeth each sank two treys.

Asher 37, Moss 36 (Boys' First Round)

Mike McDonald fired in a game-high 24 points as the Indians escaped with the one-point victory over Moss.

McDonald canned three 3-pointers in the game as he scored 15 of his 24 points in the second half.

Cameron Grissom added eight points, including one trey, to the Asher attack in the nip-and-tuck affair.

Lyric Moreno was the high scorer for Moss while teammate Tacker Brown contributed 10.