Seminole boys slam Stroud, 66-49

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

STROUD – Bryce Marshall fired in 22 points, including 13 in the first quarter, as the Seminole Chieftains coasted to a 66-49 thumping of the host Stroud Tigers Friday night.

Among Marshall's 13 first-quarter points were three 3-point jumpers. He ended up with 15 points at halftime.

Adam O'Daniel tossed in 11 points, including one trey, and Jaxon Smith and Isiah Cochren contributed eight points apiece. Smith sank two 3-pointers. Seth Moppin followed with seven points as he converted one trey.

Seminole sprinted out to a 25-15 advantage and outscored Stroud 19-10 in the second in building a 44-25 halftime cushion.

Chasen Neuman paced the Tigers with 15 points, including three 3-pointers, and Trey Lindsey tallied 13, including one trey. Cameron Stewart also nailed one 3-pointer on his way to nine points.