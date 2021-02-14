Earlsboro girls outlast Asher in district finals

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

EARLSBORO – Hannah Lena drained 9 of 10 free throws and finished with a game-high 15 points as the Earlsboro Lady Wildcats edged the Asher Lady Indians, 44-41, Saturday in a Class B district final.

The contest was close throughout as the two teams combined for 51 free shots. Earlsboro was 20 of 30 while Asher was 13 of 21.

The Lady Wildcats, 11-8, also received 10 points, including two 3-point baskets, from Sierra Streater and nine points from Mariana Siqueiros, who connected on 3 of 4 foul shots. Lacy Haynes was next with five points, all off charity tosses.

Alexis Francis and Kat Dixson each tossed in 12 points for the Lady Indians. Dixson also converted a pair of treys. Kayla Easter followed with six points, including one 3-pointer, and Alexis Johnston tacked on five points, including one trey.

Asher had a 13-12 edge after one quarter. The two teams were tied 23-23 at halftime and 31-31 through three periods, before Earlsboro outscored the Lady Indians 13-10 in the fourth.

Weather permitting, the Lady Wildcats will be at home Thursday at 6 p.m. for regional winners' bracket play while Asher is in consolation bracket play that same day at 1 p.m. in Earlsboro.

Earlsboro 67, Mill Creek 19 (Girls' First Round Friday)

After a long layoff, the Earlsboro Lady Wildcats shook off some early rust and rolled to a 67-19 rout of the Mill Creek Lady Bullfrogs Friday.

Four Earlsboro players reached double figures, led by Streater's 21, as the Lady Wildcats, after a 12-day hiatus from game competition, improved to 10-8 and reached the district finals against the Asher Lady Indians

“We hadn't played in 12 days and we had very few practices,” said Earlsboro head coach Austin Guinn. “Once we got into a flow, I felt better with what we were doing. The girls kind of found a rhythm and went on from there.”

Streater was 8 of 18 from the floor and knocked down 4 of 5 free shots to go with five rebounds and a pair of steals.

Tahnya Kennedy added 15 points to go with six boards and four steals. Jayleen Castaneda and Eve Barkus contributed 10 points apiece.

Castaneda hit 5 of 7 shots, pulled down seven rebounds and recorded six steals and Barkus, off the bench, connected on 5 of 12 shot attempts overall, grabbed eight boards and finished with two steals. Lacy Haynes chipped in nine points, snatched six rebounds and registered two steals.

Earlsboro totaled 21 steals and forced Mill Creek into 23 turnovers. Sierra Smith didn't score but had three steals and four boards for the Lady Wildcats.

The boards were dominated by Earlsboro, 40-24. Twenty of the Lady Wildcat rebounds came on the offensive end.

Earlsboro put up 50 more shots than the Lady Bullfrogs (77-27). However, the Lady Wildcats nailed just 39% of their field-goal tries, while Mill Creek hit at only a 25.9% pace.

The two teams were tied early at 2-2, but Earlsboro scored 11 straight points and held the advantage the rest of the way.

Streater tallied 11 first-quarter points as the Lady Wildcats led 19-9 through one period. She put the first two points of the game on the scoreboard off a pair of free throws. She also had a steal and jumper, a 3-pointer, a layup and another basket which led to a 13-2 cushion.

Earlsboro then scored the first six points of the second quarter, all from Kennedy, as the Lady Wildcat advantage swelled to 25-9. Earlsboro ultimately cruised on to a 32-15 halftime lead.

The Lady Wildcats then went on a 24-2 third-quarter scoring rampage with eight points coming from Castaneda, five from Streater and four from Kennedy.

KK Maness finished with eight points and Allie Boyd followed with seven for Mill Creek.

Asher 52, Moss 45 (Girls' First Round Friday)

A big third quarter by the Lady Indians vaulted them to the district finals against Earlsboro.

With the score deadlocked at 24 at halftime, Asher outscored Moss by a 17-10 count in the third quarter.

Dixson tossed in 16 points, including four 3-point baskets, to fuel Asher and Easter nailed three treys in finishing with 13 points. Dixson scored nine points off three 3-pointers in the first half. Easter collected eight of her points in the opening half.

Francis and Alexis Johnston chipped in eight points each for the winners.

Francis scored half of her points during that third period while Dixson and Payton Leba drained a trey apiece.

Wylder Coleman poured in a game-high 19 points for Moss and Riley Pryor tacked on 11.