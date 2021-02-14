Quick start lifts Bulldogs over Bison women, 93-64

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

WEATHERFORD - The Oklahoma Baptist women's basketball team could not overcome a nightmare first quarter as they fell to the Southwestern Oklahoma State Bulldogs by a score of 93-64 on Saturday afternoon inside the Pioneer Event Center.

A 32-11 advantage for the Bulldogs in the first quarter including six 3-pointers and 10 first-half threes proved to be too much to overcome. The Bison fought back, playing even basketball the rest of the way, but it would not be enough to cut into the deficit.

The Bison shot 24 of 69 (35%) on the afternoon including 3 of 13 (23%) from deep. The Bison were 13 of 17 (77%) from the line, but 24 turnovers led to 28 Bulldog points. OBU out-rebounded the Bulldogs 50-37 and had 36-28 points advantage inside the paint.

SWOSU shot 32 of 71 (45%) from the field and 14 of 37 (38%) from deep. The Bulldogs were 15 of 17 (88%) from the line and held a 29-4 advantage in fastbreak points while only turned it over 12 times.

Charissa Price continued her great play against the Bulldogs in her career, scoring 15 points on the afternoon. Teammate Kalifa Ford added 13 off the bench with four rebounds. Jaylin Stapleton scored 12 to go with six boards and four assists while Andreja Peciuraite scored nine points to go with a career-high 12 rebounds.

Melissa Southard was one point off her career mark with nine points in the contest and six rebounds.

SWOSU was led by Shawnee's Makyra Tramble with 33 points, six rebounds and five steals while Macy Gore added 14 points, six rebounds and six assists. Lauren Ramey and Bethany Franks each scored 11 on the afternoon.

OBU put together a great second quarter offensively, outscoring the Bulldogs 22-20 to get it under 20 at the break. The Bison did hang around the 20-point mark throughout the second half, but could never quite get a run going to cut into the deficit.

OBU got as close as 17 in the fourth quarter, but SWOSU pulled away late with an 11-2 run in the closing minutes to take the 93-64 victory.

The Bison will return to action on Thursday as they hit the road to Durant to take on Southeastern Oklahoma State in their final regular season matchup. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Bloomer Sullivan Arena.