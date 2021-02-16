Remainder of Shawnee basketball regular season canceled

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

The Shawnee High School girls' and boys' basketball seasons have officially come to an end.

Games scheduled for Tuesday night at Guthrie and Friday at Ponca City have been canceled due to the continuous onslaught of winter weather.

The Lady Wolves and Wolves will now focus on the Class 5A regional playoffs.

Coach Wendi Wells' Lady Wolves, 9-8 on the season, will face Durant at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25 in a West Regional at Ardmore. The Shawnee-Durant winner will take on the Ardmore-Southeast survivor on Saturday, Feb. 27, at 1:30 p.m.

Coach Paxton Kilby's Wolves, 13-5 on the year, will square off with Collinsville on Friday, Feb. 26, at 6 p.m. at Tulsa Rogers High School in an East Regional. The Shawnee-Collinsville winner will go up against the Tulsa Rogers-Tulsa Nathan Hale victor at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27.

Class B sub-regional play will take place at Earlsboro Thursday, weather permitting. Action begins at 1 p.m. with a girls' game between Asher and Corn Bible. The Asher boys will take on Corn Bible at 3 p.m. Both of those games are consolation bracket contests. At 6 p.m., the Earlsboro girls face Hammon in a winners' bracket clash, followed by a winners' bracket boys contest between Earlsboro and Hammon.

Friday action in that regional shifts to Verden.

Weather permitting, basketball districts from 2A-4A will take place on Friday and Saturday this week.

Playing on Friday are McLoud, Seminole and North Rock Creek.

In Class 4A, McLoud is at home with Dickson while Seminole hosts Chickasha. In Class 3A, North Rock Creek plays at Rejoice Christian in Owasso.

Six area schools are in district action on Saturday.

In Class 2A, Dale hosts Haskell. In Class 3A, Bethel is at home with Chisholm, Prague entertains Kansas, Meeker is at Millwood and Chandler visits Crossings Christian. Tecumseh plays at Heritage Hall in Class 4A.