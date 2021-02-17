Schedule changes to swimming, wrestling and basketball

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

COVID-19 has played havoc with sports schedules in 2020 and so far in 2021. However, severe winter weather has recently taken over as the major culprit in the disruption of athletic events.

Most activities have been postponed for the remainder of the week as directed by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association.

The Class 6A state swim meet, involving the Shawnee High School teams, was originally scheduled to be held this Friday and Saturday at the Jenks Aquatic Center. The meet has now been moved to Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 24-25, in Jenks.

Wrestling regionals, originally slated for Feb. 12 and 13 and rescheduled for Feb. 19-20, have been shifted again. The regional is now going to start this Saturday and conclude on Monday, Feb. 22. The Shawnee Wolves' wrestling squad is competing in the Class 5A West Regional at Duncan. Bethel, McLoud and Prague are participating in the Class 3A West Regional at Plainview while Chandler is in the 3A East Regional at Blackwell. Tecumseh will compete in the 4A West Regional in Clinton.

Class A and B basketball regionals have also been pushed back. The Class B sub-regional at Earlsboro, originally scheduled to start Thursday, will now begin this Saturday.

Saturday's schedule at Earlsboro will begin with consolation bracket games. Asher and Corn Bible will do battle in a girls' game at 1 p.m., followed by the Asher-Corn Bible boys at 3 p.m. Winners' bracket action will start at 6 p.m. with the Earlsboro girls taking on Hammon at 6 p.m. with the Earlsboro-Hammon boys to follow at 8 p.m.

The regional will continue Monday at Verden and conclude there on Tuesday.

District basketball play in Classes 2A, 3A and 4A, originally scheduled to be played this Friday and Saturday, has been moved to Monday and Tuesday.

Monday's district action, involving area teams, will be at three sites. In Class 4A, Seminole hosts Chickasha while in Class 3A, McLoud is at home with Dickson and North Rock Creek visits Rejoice Christian in Owasso.

On Tuesday, area teams will be at six sites. In Class 4A, Tecumseh plays at Heritage Hall. In Class 3A, Bethel hosts Chisholm, Prague is at home with Kansas, Meeker plays at Millwood and Chandler visits Crossings Christian. In Class 2A, Dale entertains Haskell.

As announced earlier, Shawnee High School's basketball games this week at Guthrie and at Ponca City were canceled. The next action for the Lady Wolves will be against Durant at 6 p.m. in the Class 5A regional at Ardmore on Thursday, Feb. 25. The Wolves will collide with Collinsville at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, in the 5A regional at Tulsa Rogers.