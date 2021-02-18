New additions to 2020 OBU Athletic Hall of Fame Class

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

The Oklahoma Baptist University Athletics Department is proud to officially announce its four-member Hall of Fame Class for 2020.

Hannah Helker Fields of track and field, and John McCullough, former head coach of the women's basketball program, were named to the class, while swimmer Daniel Ramirez and football's Kimes Gilbert become the first student-athletes from their sports in the modern era to earn spots in the Hall of the Fame.

The quartet join the Hall of Fame's previous 130 inductees to bring the OBU's Hall of Fame membership to 134.

An 11-time NAIA national champion as a member of the women's track and field program, Fields was a national champion in the 5000m, 1500m, 1000m (twice), and the 800m (twice). She also holds the national record in the mile, and was a member of a three indoor national title and one outdoor championship team. During her career on Bison Hill, Fields was also a Drake Relays individual champion and record holder and holds eight OBU school records.

McCullough is the all-time leader in wins in Oklahoma Baptist women's basketball history at 272-131, and is third all-time in winning percentage at .675. He holds numerous program records from his 12 seasons at the helm including wins in a season (32), regular season win percentage (.889), win streak (17), home record (16-0), road wins in a season (13), and road record (13-2). He led the Bison to an NAIA Final Four appearance in 2009, an Elite Eight appearance in 2006, and three Sweet 16 appearances.

McCullough coached 30 all-conference selections and 17 All-Americans during his tenure. He now serves as an assistant coach for the NBA's Portland Trailblazers.

Ramirez made his mark on a fledgling swimming and diving program and turned into one of the greatest swimmers in OBU history. He was a three-time NAIA Outstanding Swimmer of the Year as the Bison took home four NAIA National Championships in his four years on Bison Hill.

Ramirez is the NAIA record holder in the 100 backstroke, 100 butterfly, 100 free freestyle, 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay, and 400 freestyle relay as he won 19 NAIA national Championships in his OBU career. In international competition he reached the 2016 FINA World Semifinals in the 50 butterfly.

A member of coach Chris Jensen's inaugural class when OBU re-started its football program in 2013 after a 72-year hiatus, Gilbert holds the Bison career record for tackles for loss (44) and sacks (23). He was an NAIA All-American in 2013 and was also named the conference Defensive Player of the Year.

The 2020 Hall of Fame class will be officially inducted at a later time. Additional event details will be released at a later date.