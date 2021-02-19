District basketball games moved to different sites
There have been two site changes in Class 3A district basketball next week.
The Class 3A, Area I, District 1 clash between Bethel and Chisholm on Tuesday has been moved from Bethel to Shawnee High School's Performing Arts and Athletic Center.
The Bethel-Chisholm girls' game begins at 6 p.m., followed by the Bethel-Chisholm boys' contest at 8 p.m.
In Class 3A, Area II, District 1, the Meeker-Millwood games, originally scheduled for Millwood on Tuesday, will now be played on a neutral floor at McLoud High School.
The Meeker-Millwood girls' game begins at 6 p.m., followed by the Meeker-Millwood boys' matchup at 8 p.m.
More changes are possible.
Monday Area District Schedule
Class 3A
At Seminole High School
6 p.m. - Seminole vs. Chickasha girls
8 p.m. - Seminole vs. Chickasha boys
At McLoud High School
6 p.m. - McLoud vs. Dickson girls
8 p.m. - McLoud vs. Dickson boys
At Rejoice Christian in Owasso
6 p.m. - North Rock Creek vs. Rejoice Christian girls
8 p.m. - North Rock Creek vs. Rejoice Christian boys
Tuesday Area District Schedule
Class 2A
At Dale High School
6 p.m. - Dale vs. Haskell girls
8 p.m. - Dale vs. Haskell boys
Class 3A
At Shawnee High School
6 p.m. - Bethel vs. Chisholm girls
8 p.m. - Bethel vs. Chisholm boys
At Prague High School
6 p.m. - Prague vs. Kansas girls
8 p.m. - Prague vs. Kansas boys
At McLoud High School
6 p.m. - Meeker vs. Millwood girls
8 p.m. - Meeker vs. Millwood boys
At Crossings Christian
6 p.m. - Chandler vs. Crossings Christian girls
8 p.m. - Chandler vs. Crossings Christian boys
Class 4A
At Heritage Hall
6 p.m. - Tecumseh vs. Heritage Hall girls
8 p.m. - Tecumseh vs. Heritage Hall boys