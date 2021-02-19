District basketball games moved to different sites

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

There have been two site changes in Class 3A district basketball next week.

The Class 3A, Area I, District 1 clash between Bethel and Chisholm on Tuesday has been moved from Bethel to Shawnee High School's Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

The Bethel-Chisholm girls' game begins at 6 p.m., followed by the Bethel-Chisholm boys' contest at 8 p.m.

In Class 3A, Area II, District 1, the Meeker-Millwood games, originally scheduled for Millwood on Tuesday, will now be played on a neutral floor at McLoud High School.

The Meeker-Millwood girls' game begins at 6 p.m., followed by the Meeker-Millwood boys' matchup at 8 p.m.

More changes are possible.

Monday Area District Schedule

Class 3A

At Seminole High School

6 p.m. - Seminole vs. Chickasha girls

8 p.m. - Seminole vs. Chickasha boys

At McLoud High School

6 p.m. - McLoud vs. Dickson girls

8 p.m. - McLoud vs. Dickson boys

At Rejoice Christian in Owasso

6 p.m. - North Rock Creek vs. Rejoice Christian girls

8 p.m. - North Rock Creek vs. Rejoice Christian boys

Tuesday Area District Schedule

Class 2A

At Dale High School

6 p.m. - Dale vs. Haskell girls

8 p.m. - Dale vs. Haskell boys

Class 3A

At Shawnee High School

6 p.m. - Bethel vs. Chisholm girls

8 p.m. - Bethel vs. Chisholm boys

At Prague High School

6 p.m. - Prague vs. Kansas girls

8 p.m. - Prague vs. Kansas boys

At McLoud High School

6 p.m. - Meeker vs. Millwood girls

8 p.m. - Meeker vs. Millwood boys

At Crossings Christian

6 p.m. - Chandler vs. Crossings Christian girls

8 p.m. - Chandler vs. Crossings Christian boys

Class 4A

At Heritage Hall

6 p.m. - Tecumseh vs. Heritage Hall girls

8 p.m. - Tecumseh vs. Heritage Hall boys