Bethel wrestlers Ramsey, Loving qualify for state

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PLAINVIEW – T.J. Ramsey and Dez Loving will represent the Bethel Wildcats at the Class 3A State Wrestling Championships after the pair finished 1-2 respectively at the regional meet at Plainview High School on Saturday.

Ramsey had a perfect 4-0 run at 170 pounds for the championship while Loving, at 138 pounds, won his first three matches before falling in the finals in settling for second place.

Ramsey opened the regional with a 7-3 decision over Community Christian's Breighton Andrews. Ramsey then edged Lexington's Dalton Mathews, 12-10. Ramsey pinned Checotah's Cord Montgomery in 1:24 of the semifinals. Ramsey then won by a fall over Marlow's Andrew Johnston in only 37 seconds in the 170 finals.

Loving launched his regional action by pinning Perkins-Tryon's Bradley Parks in 4:47. Loving then claimed a 6-1 decision over Salina's Josh Robbins. In the semifinals, Loving earned a 3-1 decision over Marlow's Trey Southerland. Comanche's Lake Epperson then edged Loving by a 5-4 decision in the 138 finals.

McLoud's Cue

qualifies for state

McLoud's Kaiden Cue qualified for state at 120 pounds after placing fourth at the Class 3A regional at Plainview on Saturday.

Cue went 3-2 on his way to settling for fourth. He opened the regional with a technical fall over Anadarko's Brennan Bear in 4:57 (17-2). Cue then earned a 6-0 decision over Community Christian's Wesley Patterson, 6-0.

However, in the next round, Salina's Hunter Fitzpatrick decisioned Cue, 14-9. But Cue bounced back to defeat Marlow's Brayden Bowman, 7-0. Then in the third-place match, Vinita's Hunter Tadych pinned Cue.

Tecumseh's Sigman

claims sixth at regionals

CLINTON – Tecumseh's J.D. Sigman settled for sixth place at 145 pounds in the Class 4A West regional at Clinton.

Heritage Hall's Michael McCracken pinned Sigman in 1:01 in Sigman's opening match.

Sigman then won his next two matches via falls. Sigman pinned Madill's Regan Combs in 1:28 and then pinned Cache's Francisco Famero in 4:20.

Blanchard's Ethan Warren won via fall over Sigman in :29 in the next round. In the fifth-place match, Harrah's Chadlee Humphries picked up an 8-3 decision over Sigman.

Matches in weight classes 152 through heavyweight were to be conducted on Monday.

Chandler's Massie

takes fifth place

BLACKWELL – Chandler's Chace Massie finished 3-2 and took fifth place in the Class 3A East Regional at Blackwell.

Massie pinned Cashion's Jayce Evans in 1:12 in his regional opener. Massie then earned a technical fall over Newkirk's Brady Lavers in 4:44 (19-4).

Sperry's Brady Benham pinned Massie in 5:02 of the next round. Massie then dropped a tough 9-8 decision to Berryhill's Kyler Tabor. But Massie rebounded to take fifth by earning another decision over Lavers.

Matches in weight classes 152 through heavyweight were to be conducted on Monday.