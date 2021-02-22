Four Shawnee wrestlers qualify for state on Saturday

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

DUNCAN – Jordan Lomeli won the 145-pound division and three other Shawnee High School wrestlers placed and qualified for the Class 5A State Wrestling Tournament Saturday during regional competition at Duncan High School.

Competition was held for weight classes 106-145 on Saturday. The upper weights were to be conducted on Monday in Duncan.

Shawnee's Angelo Reyes, at 126 pounds, placed third at regionals on Saturday while Christien Taylor (120 pounds) and Brenner James (132) each claimed fifth place.

Lomeli had a perfect 2-0 run through the regional as he earned a 7-4 decision over Daegen Griffin before scoring a 14-3 major decision over Guthrie's Dean Madison in the finals.

Reyes posted a 3-1 record in earning his third-place effort. He pinned Duncan's Paeton Dial in 2:24 of his first match. Reyes was then pinned by Piedmont's Levi Buckridge in 47 seconds in the next round. However, Reyes rebounded for two straight wins, both by falls, to finish third. Reyes pinned Altus' Lane Snapp in just 53 seconds and then pinned Carl Albert's Braden Anderson in 3:53.

Taylor finished 2-2 which was good enough to qualify for state. He won his final match with a 4-3 decision over Elgin's Diego Ortiz for fifth place.

James picked up his fifth-place effort by pinning Guthrie's Tyler Gettings in 3:31.

Those scheduled to wrestle for Shawnee Monday were Spencer Rochelle (152 pounds), Cade Chamblin (160), Austin Long (170), Samuel Anderson (182), Kyle Helie (195), Logan Cash (220) and Jason Witherspoon (heavyweight).