Lady Wildcat comeback falls short against Hammon

EARLSBORO – It was doom and gloom early for the Earlsboro Lady Wildcats against sixth-ranked Hammon Saturday in Class B sub-regional action.

Hammon jumped out to a 15-0 advantage, was up 17-6 at the end of the first quarter and led 30-16 at halftime. But Earlsboro made a nifty comeback, getting as close as five points late, before falling 54-44.

A Sierra Smith 3-pointer with 3:03 to go pulled the Lady Wildcats within 49-44. But Earlsboro went scoreless the rest of the way as the Lady Warriors closed the game by draining 5 of 6 free throws.

“We had the slow start due to turnovers and missed shots. The last three quarters was probably the toughest we have played all year long,” said Earlsboro head coach Austin Guinn.

Four Hammon players got into double figures as Addison Walker and Kaylee Harris led the way with 13 points each. Jolie Walker was next with 12 points and Maylee Chaney contributed 11.

Addison Walker connected for three 3-pointers and Jolie Walker nailed two. Harris was 3 of 4 from the floor and was a perfect 7 of 7 from the charity stripe.

Jolie Walker also had a double-double for the Lady Warriors as she ended up with 10 rebounds.

Hannah Lena topped the Lady Wildcat scoring with 10 as she also pulled down six boards and had two steals.

Sierra Streater, who struggled from the field, did manage to tally nine points and Tahnya Kennedy ended up with eight points, 13 rebounds and three steals for Earlsboro. Lacy Haynes and Smith each canned two treys in finishing with six points apiece for the Lady Wildcats.

Hammon's full-court pressure bothered Earlsboro early as the Lady Warriors raced out to the hefty 15-0 cushion.

It wasn't until the 2:27 mark of the first quarter when the Lady Wildcats finally got on the board on a Lena basket. Kennedy added the other two buckets late in the first.

It was 17-8, when Hammon ripped off 11 straight points to go up 28-8. But the final 3:55 turned out to be a sign of things to come as Earlsboro closed the half with an 8-2 spurt in pulling within 14 at the break.

The Lady Wildcats went on to outscore Hammon 28-24 in the second half, including 15-10 in the third quarter.

Keys to the third period included two buckets and a pair of free shots from Streater, a steal and layup by Kennedy, a Lena basket, two Mariana Siquerios free throws and a Haynes 3-point jumper.

The Lady Warriors went on to take a 40-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

Earlsboro twice cut the deficit to seven and got to within five off Smith's second trey. However, the Lady Wildcats failed to get closer.

The Lady Wildcats, 11-9, played in the consolation bracket of regionals Monday at Verden.

Corn Bible 45, Asher 34 (Girls' Consolation)

Brooklen Roberts tossed in 15 points and Gabbie Clayton had 12 as Corn Bible took advantage of a slow start from the Lady Indians.

Asher trailed 11-3 at the end of the first quarter and was down 17-7 at haltime.

Alexis Francis fired in a game-high 22 points for the Lady Indians. She scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to help Asher close the gap.

However, the Lady Indians were unable to get over the hump.

Asher concluded its season at 9-13.