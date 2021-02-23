OBU women fall at home to Southern Nazarene

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Despite a 17-point effort from Kalifa Ford, the Oklahoma Baptist women's basketball team could not overcome a tough shooting night plagued by turnovers as it fell to Southern Nazarene 56-45 on Monday evening inside the Noble Complex.

The Bison shot 12 of 46 (26%) from the field including 1 of 11 (9%) from deep. OBU was 20 of 30 (67%) from the free throw line and especially struggled in the second half, going 9 of 18.

SNU had its struggles as well, going 16 of 56 (29%) from the field and 4 of 27 (15%) from deep. The Crimson Storm were more efficient from the free-throw line, going 20 of 24 (83%) on the night.

The Crimson Storm turned it over 21 times, but held a 43-40 advantage in rebounds. SNU had 21 points off turnovers compared to 17 from OBU. The Bison got 28 points from the bench on the night.

Ford was the bright spot with 17 points on 5 of 9 shooting to go with six rebounds while Andreja Peciuraite added seven points, four boards, and a block. Kaylee Hurst scored seven off the bench while Jacie Engler had four points and four steals.

SNU used tough defense in the first six minutes to build a 10-0 lead before a lay-in from Ford finally snapped the run and got the Bison on the board. The Crimson Storm went ahead 12-2 before an 8-0 run to close the quarter made it a 12-10 game.

The Bison extended that to a 10-0 run at the start of the second quarter off two Hurst free throws, but SNU responded with a 9-0 run to move back ahead 21-12.

Scoring was at a premium as SNU took a 29-19 advantage over the Bison going into half.

OBU's woes on offense continued into the third quarter as SNU built its lead to 15 at 42-27, going into the fourth quarter. The Bison found some success in the final period, scoring 18 in the quarter, but could never get within 10 as the Crimson Storm held for the 56-45 win.

Kennedy Gillette led SNU with 12 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and four blocks while Georgia Adams added 12 points and seven rebounds.

OBU will return to the court on Thursday evening as the Bison head to Ada to battle East Central for the final time this season. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. from the Kerr Activities Center.