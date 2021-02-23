Rejoice Christian takes two from North Rock Creek

Jon Potts

Special to the Shawnee News-Star

OWASSO - The North Rock Creek Cougars dropped a pair to the Rejoice Christian Eagles in the Class 3A district basketball playoffs Monday night.

The NRC girls saw a late rally come up just short in a 42-36 defeat while the No. 11 boys fell 53-42. North Rock Creek will host a regional beginning on Thursday.

The Lady Cougars (8-8) and Cougars (14-4) will play in the afternoon in elimination games at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.

Rejoice Christian 42, North Rock Creek 36 (girls)

Olivia McRay paced the Lady Cougars with 11 points. Elizabeth Price had a game-high 16 points for the Lady Eagles (9-11).

The game was tied at 22-22 after three periods, but Rejoice pulled out to a 37-31 lead with about two minutes remaining.

North Rock Creek countered with five consecutive points on a Jaylen Haney trey with 1:25 left and a bucket from Haley Hacker with just under a minute to play.

The Lady Eagles made 1 of 2 free throws with 40 seconds remaining. The Lady Cougars had a couple of looks to tie or go ahead but couldn't convert. Rejoice then made four foul shots in the final 20 seconds to seal the deal.

North Rock Creek was down 22-21 at the half and then got the only point of the third quarter on a McRay free throw in the final minute of the frame. That set the stage for the final stanza.

Rejoice Christian 53, North Rock Creek 42 (boys)

Noah McMullan finished with a game-high 16 points for the Cougars. Harrison Hunnicutt paced the Eagles (8-11) with 15 points.

North Rock Creek led 10-8 after the first period but fell behind 22-20 at halftime after a buzzer-beating layup from Conner Shaw.

Rejoice extended its advantage to 35-27 after three quarters, thanks to another buzzer beater from Hunnicutt just inside the 3-point line.

The teams then mostly traded points in the final frame. The Cougars got as close as seven a couple times after buckets from McMullan, but never seriously threatened the Eagles.

Jace McRay and Diego Garcia both had solid efforts for North Rock Creek. McRay tallied seven points while Garcia had six points and six rebounds.