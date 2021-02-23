Seminole sweeps Chickasha for district titles

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE – Katyanna Andrews tossed in 18 points, including a pair of 3-point baskets, as the Seminole Lady Chieftains rolled to a 58-46 victory over Chickasha Monday night for a Class 4A district championship.

Andrews scored 13 of her points in the second half as Seminole overcame a 30-26 halftime deficit. The two teams were tied at 41 through three quarters, before the Lady Chieftains went on a 17-5 fourth-quarter scoring rampage.

Kaylyn Cotner added 13 points and Holli Ladd finished with 10 for Seminole. Ladd also drained two treys. Kennedy Coker contributed seven points, including one 3-pointer, all in the second half.

The Lady Chieftains, 13-5 on the season, were 14 of 25 from the foul line.

Seminole is at home Thursday for a 6 p.m. Class 4A regional winners' bracket contest.

Seminole 61, Chickasha 45 (Boys)

Jaxon Smith fired in a game-high 20 points, including six treys, as the Chieftains outscored the Fighting Chicks by a 33-13 count in the second half.

Smith scored 17 of her points, including five treys, in the final two quarters. He tallied 11 points in the third and nailed two 3-pointers in the fourth.

Miguel Conley chipped in 13 points as he tallied nine in the fourth quarter for Seminole, which improved to 12-7. Teammate Seth Moppin followed with 10 points, including nine in the first half, as he drained one 3-point bucket. Adam O'Daniel ended up with eight points for the winners.

Chickasha raced out to a 19-9 advantage through one quarter before the Lady Chieftains pulled within 32-28 at halftime. Seminole then went on scoring blitzes of 14-4 in the third period and 19-9 in the fourth.

The Chieftains are at home Thursday at 8 p.m. for a regional winners' bracket game.