Shawnee wrestling team qualifies six more for state

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

DUNCAN – After qualifying four for the Class 5A State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, the Shawnee Wolves had six more earn a berth on Monday at the 5A West Regional at Duncan High School.

Austin Long, at 170 pounds, and Samuel Anderson, at 182, were each crowned regional champions on Monday while Cade Chamblin (160) and Kyle Helie (195) each had runner-up finishes. Spencer Rochelle took third at 152 pounds and Logan Cash was fifth at 220.

Shawnee, as a team, ended up second at the regional behind host and regional champion Duncan, which had a team score of 207. Shawnee had a 195 and El Reno was third with a 187.5. Carl Albert and Guthrie tied for fourth place as each scored a 162. Piedmont was sixth with a 155. There were 16 schools represented at the regional.

Long opened the regional with a pin of Guthrie's Nathan Miller in 3:00. Long then won by a fall over Carl Albert's Isaiah Matanane in 1:37. Long earned an 8-4 decision over Duncan's Tyson Walker for the 170-pound title.

At 182 pounds, Anderson pinned Southeast's Blayton Creek in 3:43 to open the regional. Anderson then claimed a 16-5 major decision over Piedmont's Brogan Hardy in the semifinals. In the finals. Anderson earned a 7-4 decision over Carl Albert's Alex Sutterfield.

Chamblin won a pair of close decisions in reaching the finals at 160. He had a 2-1 victory over Carl Albert's Jackson Jones and then claimed a 3-2 win over Woodward's Bradley Holloway. El Reno's Rylee Walborn then took a 3-1 decision over Chamblin in the title match.

At 195 pounds, Helie finished 3-1 and won all three of his matches by falls. Helie pinned John Marshall's Daxton Scott in 44 seconds, Santa Fe South's Benjamin Stroud in 2:45 and Lawton MacArthur's Samuel Sanders in 5:01. Helie then dropped a tough 5-2 decision to Guthrie's Coal Madison in the finals.

Rochelle finished with a 4-1 record in the regional as all four of his victories came via falls. Rochelle opened the regional by pinning Ardmore's Bryce Hardee in 40 seconds. Rochelle then pinned Noble's David Velasco in the next round in 3:57. Rochelle's only loss was by a 13-4 major decision to Duncan's Nathan Hudson in the semifinals. However, Rochelle rebounded with a fall in 1:45 over Piedmont's Kolten Luschen. Rochelle the pinned Carl Albert's Nathan Sutterfield in just 27 seconds.

At 220 pounds, Cash ended up with a 4-1 mark on his way to fifth place. He pinned Santa Fe South's Edwin Alvarez in only 31 seconds. But Cash was pinned in the next round by Guthrie's Hayden Simpson in 1:21. But three straight falls enabled Cash to qualify for state. Cash pinned Altus' JT Leyja in 2:49, Elgin's Logan Glover in :47 and Noble's Isaac Gifford in 5:43.

Shawnee's six qualifiers joined four other Wolves who qualified from the lower weights on Saturday. Jordan Lomeli won the 145-pound division on Saturday while Christien Taylor (120 pounds), Angelo Reyes (126) and Brenner James (132) qualified for state as well.