Tecumseh's Frazier third at wrestling regional

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CLINTON – Tecumseh's Jace Frazier took third place at 152 pounds Monday in the Class 4A West Regional at Clinton High School.

Frazier went 3-1 in the regional. Frazier opened the regional by pinning Blanchard's Landon Bowles in 3:36. In the next round, Andy Mejua recorded a 6-4 decision over Frazier. However, Frazier bounced back to pin Ada's Kaden Gallagher in 1:31 and then won by a fall over Newcastle's Quentin Schane in 3:13 of the third-place match.

Three other Tecumseh wrestlers ended up sixth and will be alternates for state, including JD Sigman at 145, Hunter Hadsall at 170 and Wyatt England at 220.

McLoud's Reece, Lowe join

Cue as state qualifiers

PLAINVIEW – McLoud's Elijah Reece and Hunter Lowe joined Kaiden Cue as state qualifiers on Monday in Class 3A West Regional mat action.

Reece went 3-1 and took second place at 126 pounds while Lowe finished 4-2 and settled for fifth place at 145.

Cue took fourth place at 120 pounds on Saturday.

Reece rolled to three straight victories, two by fall, before falling in the regional championship match at 126 pounds.

Reece opened up with a pin of Perkins-Tryon's Kyle Dumal in 1:39. Reece then pinned Community Christian's Sutton Hartsock in 2:52. In the semifinals, Reece earned a 4-0 decision over Comanche's Gunnor Yates. Marlow's Zach Dawson then got a 5-3 decision over Reece in the title match.

Lowe had a busy day with six matches. He opened with a 10-2 major decision over Plainview's Bradon Wilson. Geary's Spencer Davison pinned Lowe in 3:49. Lowe then rebounded for back-to-back decisions over Salina's Zach Propst (10-5) and Comanche's Caleb Cole (9-7).

In his final two matches, Vinita's Brad Dick edged Lowe 11-10 and then Lowe rebounded for a pin of Bridge Creek's Tristan Tiller in 2:49 for fifth place.