Bethel comes up empty against Chisholm twice

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Bethel played host to Chisholm Tuesday night in Class 3A, District I play and came up on the wrong side as the Longhorns and Lady Longhorns registered of a doubleheader sweep.

The Lady Wildcats dropped a 43-41 overtime decision before the Wildcats were sent into the losers' bracket with a 52-43 setback.

The two games were played at Shawnee High School due to the aftermath of the bitter cold, busted pipes and an unplayable hardwood at Bethel High School.

In the opener, the Lady Wildcats took a slim 10-8 lead after the first quarter when Parker Stevenson long-range 3-pointer at the buzzer. She scored five of Bethel’s 10 first-quarter points.

Bethel built the lead to 25-20 by the end of the first half thanks to three more treys in the session. Bella Thomas hit the first of the bombs at the 7:13 mark and Peyton Meiler added the second to double-up Chisholm 16-8 with 5:53 left. Hannah Davidson captured the third trey with 1:40 remaining in the half. Davidson led Bethel with seven first-half points.

The Lady Wildcats clung to the lead throughout the third quarter and took a 32-27 advantage into the fourth quarter. That’s when the arctic blast came back into the Lady Wildcats' lives and they went 7:51 without a score. By that time, Chisholm had taken a 34-32 lead on a Gracie Holder 3-pointer with 2:30 left in the contest.

The Lady Longhorns increased the lead to 36-32 on two free throws by Courtney Peterson with 0:16 left. That turned out to be just the right amount of time for Bethel to score four straight points and force an overtime. Meiler drained a corner three-ball with 0:09 to cut the Chisholm advantage to 36-35 and when Peterson missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw with 0:07 left. That kept the door open for Bethel.

After the miss, Bethel got the ball in the hands of Stevenson who drove the length of the floor and came up shy on a runner in the lane, but Thomas secured the offensive rebound and was fouled going up for an attempted put-back as time expired. Thomas, with the clock at 0:00 and no one around her at the free throw line missed the first of two, but hit nothing but net on the second, sending the game into an extra four minutes of play.

In the overtime, Chisholm’s Peterson proved to be the difference maker. Peterson scored five of the Lady Longhorns' seven points in the OT to earn the district championship. Bethel scored five points in the OT with three of the five coming on a long ball from Stevenson at the buzzer.

Peterson led all scorers with 21 points. Emma Tennell and Regi Pasby each scored six for Chisholm. Bethel was led by Annie Compton’s 11 points. Meiler finished with nine points and Stevenson added seven.

Chisholm 52, Bethel 43 (Boys)

The boys' game was sluggish from the start, with both teams applying full-court pressure, producing plenty of fouls and turnovers while keeping the game choppy at best. The Longhorns hit five of their six free throw attempts in the first quarter to take a slim 9-8 after eight minutes of play.

The Longhorns kept the mini-lead throughout the second frame and took an 18-15 lead into the half. Cody Wichart led Chisholm with eight first-half points while Drae Wood led the Wildcats with six.

Chisholm began to open things up in the third quarter, while holding Bethel to just two field goals, both treys, one by Jace Stewart and the other from DJ Whitten. The Longhorns outscored Bethel 17-9 to open up a 35-24 lead, heading into the fourth.

The final period belonged to Chisholm's Hunter Combs. Combs scored nine of his game-high 17 points in the fourth to secure the district championship for the Longhorns. Chisholm went 8 of 10 from the free-throw line down the stretch to seal the victory.

Wichart joined Combs in double figure scoring for Chisholm with 16 points. Parker Warnock added eight for the Longhorns.

Bethel was led by Wood and John Gordon who each scored a dozen. Bray Bussell netted nine for the Wildcats.

Both Bethel squads fall into the losers' bracket in Class 3A Regional play Thursday. The Lady Wildcats will face Blackwell at 1 p.m. at Chisholm High School, before the Wildcats tangle with the Blackwell Maroons at 3 p.m., also at Chisholm High School.

The Bethel squads will now need to win three games in a row each to advance into Class 3A area play.