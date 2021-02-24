Chandler girls dominate Crossings Christian

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

OKLAHOMA CITY — Nine Chandler girls scored Tuesday night in a 69-47 romp of Crossings Christian at a Class 3A district tournament.

Hannah Vandenbrand was Chandler’s top scorer with 18. Piper Hixson, who was accurate on four 3-point field goals, chalked up 12 points and freshman Mia Callegan had 11.

Annie Brannon knocked down three treys for all of her scoring. Notching a trey each were Cassie Wright and Çassie Gibson.

Chandler was 18 of 24 from the charity stripe. The losers were just 4 of 11.

Chandler (11-8) led 35-18 at the break and 53-32 going into the fourth quarter.

Crossings Christian 49, Chandler 32 (boys)

Chandler (5-11) led 9-2 after one quarter but was outscored 47-23 thereafter.

Crossings Christian totaled 16 points in both the second and third quarters.

Senior Chase Campbell headed Chandler’s scoring with 12. Sophomore Brady Butler knocked down three 3-point field goals while scoring 11 points. Dalton Alsip and Marcus Minshall of Chandler each had a trey.

Both Chandler squads will be at Crossings Christian Thursday for regional action. The boys will take on Oklahoma Christian School at 3 p.m. while the Lady Lions will meet Perry at 6.