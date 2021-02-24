Earlsboro girls claim regional consolation crown

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

VERDEN — Earlsboro’s girls outscored Corn Bible 15-4 over the final eight minutes Tuesday night to prevail 45-36 and earn a Class B regional consolation championship.

Earlsboro received a game-leading 18 points, including 16 in the second half, from Mariana Siquerios.

Sierra Streater of Earlsboro added 13 points, including two 3-point field goals. Lacy Haynes posted a trey en route to seven points.

Double-figure scorers for Corn Bible were Brooklen Roberts with 12 and Elle Bittle with 11.

The victors canned 12 of 23 charity tosses while Corn Bible was 3 of 5.

Earlsboro is 13-8.

The Lady Wildcats trailed 20-19 at halftime and 32-30 after three quarters.

Earlsboro will go up against Roff at 6 p.m. Thursday in the first round of a Class B area tournament at Chickasha.

Earlsboro 43, Tipton 32 (Monday Regional)

Streater tallied 15 points, 11 coming in the opening half. Haynes, who finished with 12 points (one 3-pointer), collected seven first-half points.

Teammates Tahnya Kennedy and Hannah Lena added five points apiece.

Earlsboro won despite hitting just 20 of 39 free throws. Tipton was 9 of 18 from the line.

After being up 25-14 at the half, the Wildcats held a slim 32-28 advantage entering the final quarter.