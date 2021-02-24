Late Earlsboro drought costly

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

VERDEN — Mt. View-Gotebo outscored Earlsboro 15-4 in the fourth quarter to forge a 36-29 victory Tuesday night in a Class B regional title game.

Ryan Long was Earlsboro’s only double-figure scorer with 12. Brady Wilson collected seven points (one trey) and Justin McGehee canned two 3-point field goals.

Earlsboro didn’t attempt a free throw in the game while Mt. View-Gotebo hit 5-of-12 free throws.

Dalton Belcher led the victors with 14 points.

Earlsboro will challenge Indiahoma at 3 p.m. Thursday in an area tournament matchup at Chickasha.