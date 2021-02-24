Millwood drops Meeker twice for 3A district crowns

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

McLOUD – The Class 3A third-ranked Millwood Falcons went on a 19-2 second-quarter scoring binge and rolled to a 43-23 rout of the Meeker Bulldogs in Class 3A district action Tuesday night at McLoud High School.

Meeker trailed just 11-8 after one quarter before the Falcons scored the first 10 points of the second period while limiting the Bulldogs to no second-quarter field goals. Meeker's only two points of the second came off a free shot apiece from sophomore Connor Wolf and senior Cade Patterson.

The Bulldogs went without a field goal for over 10 minutes as Millwood upped its advantage to 32-10 early in the third. A Patterson basket ended the dry spell with 5:50 to go in the third.

However, Millwood countered with six straight points to increase its lead to 38-12. It was 40-17 by the end of the third quarter.

Junior Jaylen Dillard led the Falcons with nine points. Caleb Crosby followed with eight off the bench while starters Sie Russell and Pascal Crosby contributed seven apiece and Rickey Hunt chipped in six and his team's only 3-point bucket.

Patterson led Meeker with 10 points as he sank his team's only 3-point shot. Patterson also grabbed six boards and recorded three steals.

Sophomore Braxton Bussell was next with four points but topped the team with four steals. Senior Evan Tirey collected a team-best eight rebounds.

But the Bulldogs were out-rebounded by a 35-28 margin.

Meeker shot just 26.3% from the field while the Falcons hit a 34.7% pace.

Free-throw shooting was abysmal by both teams. The Bulldogs were only 2 of 8 while Millwood was just 10 of 27.

But as bad as Meeker's shooting was from the floor and the line, the Bulldogs lagged in the turnover department with a whopping 29. The Falcons ended up with 14 miscues.

Millwood 76, Meeker 33 (Girls)

Nykale Cramer fired in 39 points and pulled down 16 rebounds as the Millwood Lady Falcons cruised to a 76-33 rout of the Meeker Lady Bulldogs Tuesday in Class 3A district play at McLoud High School.

Cramer was 15 of 19 from the floor and knocked down four 3-point shots. Her rebounds were balanced on both ends as eight came on the defensive end and eight off the offensive glass.

Ta'liya Gramling was the only other double-digit scorer for Millwood with 13 as she was 5 of 8 from the field with three 3-point baskets in a reserve role.

Callie Sellers and Kaycee Babek each had a solid effort in a losing cause for Meeker. Sellers finished with 17 points as she was 8 of 15 from the floor with one trey, the team's only 3-point connection on the night. Babek tallied 12 points and yanked down a team-best nine rebounds.

Only two other Lady Bulldogs got into the scoring column as Savanna Nelson and Lauren Miller notched two apiece.

The Lady Falcons, who improved to 7-6 with the victory, nailed 8 of 17 shots in the opening quarter in building a 22-10 advantage, heading into the second. Meeker, which fell victim to 20 turnovers in the game, had six of those miscues in the first period and were only 5 of 13 from the field.

Millwood outscored the Lady Bulldogs 18-8 in the second in building a 40-18 halftime cushion and 16-10 in doubling up Meeker 56-28 through three quarters. The Lady Falcons then closed the game with a 20-5 fourth period to instill more separation.

Eight players got into the scoring column for Millwood.

The Lady Bulldogs managed just 14 field goals in the contest and were not helped by only 4 of 9 free-throw shooting.

Both Meeker teams play at Kiefer Thursday afternoon in Class 3A regional consolation action. The girls play at 1 p.m. while the boys play at 3 p.m.