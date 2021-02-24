Prague boys, girls upend Kansas

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PRAGUE — Prague’s girls used a 14-5 second-quarter edge to propel a 43-40 district-title triumph over Class 3A foe Kansas Tuesday night.

Prague, which led 24-18 at the intermission, used some crucial plays in the second half to improve to 7-11.

Junior Demi Manning, fouled while attempting a 3-point shot, hit all three free throws with no time left on the third-quarter clock. That put Prague up 33-28.

Up 42-39 with three seconds remaining in the game, Prague intentionally fouled Kyleigh Ortiz. Ortiz hit the first free throw but intentionally missed the second attempt and Lady Red Devil Tori Lester grabbed the rebound. Lester hit 1 of 2 free throws to wrap up the scoring.

Ortiz was the top Kansas scorer with 18.

Junior Alauna Parker headed Prague’s scoring with 12. Payton Camren finished with nine points, including a trey, while Lester had seven. Mattie Rich notched six points (1 trey) and freshman Kailey Rich also had a trey.

Prague went 12 of 18 from the line as Parker was 4 of 5. Kansas hit 11 of 16 free throws.

“Kylie Pickard did an excellent job guarding Ortiz, who will shoot it way downtown,” said Prague coach Benny Burnett. “Kylie held her to four points in the first half.”

Prague advances to a regional tournament contest against Tulsa Metro Christian at 6 p.m. Thursday at Kansas.

Prague 59, Kansas 51 (Boys)

Nate Lester connected for four 3-pointers, one in each quarter, as Prague improved to 16-2.

Lester was the game’s leading scorer with 20. Sophomore Peyton Ezell added 11 points, including one trey, and Blestin Miller posted nine points with a 3-pointer.

Prague trailed 21-18 after one quarter before taking command.

“We tried a press in the first quarter after having just one practice in two weeks but the press didn’t work,” said Prague coach Nate Greer. “We played a straight man defense the second half.”

Trip Davis added seven points for Prague and Eli Bias knocked down a trey.

Prague was accurate on 10 of 17 free throws while Kansas was 11 of 22.

The Red Devils will launch regional play at 8 p.m. Thursday, colliding with Metro Christian at Kansas.