Tecumseh girls record district title

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

OKLAHOMA CITY — Tecumseh’s girls broke open a close game by going on a 22-9 third-quarter spree and drilled Heritage Hall 57-40 in a Class 4A district-title matchup Tuesday night.

Tecumseh led just 26-23 at halftime.

Sophomore Kenzli Warden hit one trey and 7-of-9 free throws while recording a game-high 22 points. Warden collected 13 points in the second half.

Katelyn LaFrance netted 13 points and Tawny Bill finished with eight, including 4-of-4 charity tosses. Sami Schweighardt came in with seven points.

Tecumseh (17-4) hit 64 percent (16-25) of its free throws and 25 percent (3-12) of its 3-point attempts.

Tecumseh will engage Bridge Creek at 6 p.m. Thursday in opening-round regional action at Heritage Hall.