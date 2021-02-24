Top-ranked Dale squads bombard Haskell

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

OKMULGEE — Dale’s top-ranked basketball squads had easy paths to Class 2A district titles Tuesday night as the girls smothered Haskell 87-23 and the Pirates blitzed Haskell 77-40.

Dale girls’ coach Eric Smith saw 12 of his players score, topped by Faith Wright with 19, Anna Hester with 13, Makenzy Herman with 10 and Emilia Idleman wth nine.

Danyn Lang posted eight points.

Dale, which upped its record to 18-3, experienced a 60-14 halftime domination.

The conquerors hit 15-of-28 free throws.

The Lady Pirates will begin regional play at 6 p.m. Thursday, contesting Preston in a winners bracket matchup at Tulsa McLain.

Dale 77, Haskell 40 (Boys)

Nine Pirates got in on the scoring frenzy as coach Jeff Edmonson’s squad raised its mark to 17-4.

Scoring in double figures for the Pirates were Palmer Jones with 20, Dayton Forsythe with 18 and Dallen Forsythe with 10.

Dale registered five field goals from 3-point range as Carter Crowe led the way with two while scoring eight points.

Connor Kuykendall, Kash Vanbrunt and J.B. Lever each had a trey. Kuykendall posted seven points.

The Pirates were up 45-18 at the half.

Dale will meet Chouteau-Mazie in Thursday’s late regional game at McLain.