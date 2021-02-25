Class 6A State Swimming Championships open with prelims

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

JENKS – Shawnee High School's Piper McNeil topped two preliminary races – the 200 individual medley relay and 100 backstroke – and was part of the 200 freestyle team with the best preliminary time as the Class 6A State Swimming Championships opened Wednesday at the Jenks Aquatic Center.

The finals races were to be conducted Thursday.

The sophomore McNeil clocked in at 2:04.02 in the 200 IM and finished in 56.09 seconds in the 100 backstroke. McNeil, Aspen Chapline, Eva Webb and Isabel Webb had the best 200 freestyle relay team at 1:41,54.

Shawnee's 200 medley relay combination of McNeil, Natalie Selman, Isabel Webb and Eva Webb had the second-best prelim time of 1:51.74.

Isabel Webb had the fourth-best preliminary finish in the 50 freestyle (25.05 seconds) and Eva Webb posted the fifth-best prelim effort in the 100 freestyle (55.84).

On the boys' side, Trent Odgen had the sixth-best preliminary time in both the 100 backstroke (54.22) and 50 freestyle (22.17).

The Wolves' 200 medley relay team – Ogden, Ryan Staal, Josh Coons and Troy Rakestraw - registered the seventh-best prelim time of 1:46.62.