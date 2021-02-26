Bethel squads survive elimination games

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CHISHOLM — Sophomore Parker Stevenson registered 19 points Thursday as Bethel’s girls plastered Blackwell 58-20 to stay alive at a Class 3A regional.

Stevenson was accurate on two 3-point field goals as Bethel moved to 7-10.

Teammates Hannah Davidson and Annie Compton, both sophomores, supplied 11 points each as well as two 3-pointers.

Sophomore Peyton Meiler added nine points on three treys.

“We got off to a slow start but got going after halftime, scoring on transitions,” said Bethel coach Tara Satterfield. “We’re just trying to survive and advance.”

Bethel took on the Perry-Crossings Christian loser in Friday’s regional encounter.

Bethel 59, Blackwell 35 (Boys)

The Wildcats used 15 players and seven scored.

Junior Gage Porter posted 13 points and John Gordon added 12 as Bethel went to 13-8. Porter sank three attempts from beyond the 3-point line. Bethel finished with six treys.

Blackwell’s Collins Prince had four 3-pointers.

The Wildcats, ranked 17th in 3A, improved to 13-8. Blackwell is 1-17.

Bethel’s boys also took on Perry Friday in an elimination test.