Bethel's Blair second, Shawnee's Citizen place high at state

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two area wrestlers – Bethel's Jordan Blair and Shawnee's Selah Citizen – had strong efforts in the Girls' State Wrestling Championships on Thursday at the State Fair Arena.

Blair, a sophomore, finished as a state runner-up at 107 pounds. She pinned Ardmore's Adyson Lewis in 1:11 in the opening round and followed that up with a fall over Vian's Avery Richey in 1:26. In the lengthy championship match, Wagoner's Alexis Miller pinned Blair in 5:15.

Citizen, a freshman competing at 127 pounds, took fourth place after posting a 2-2 record in the event. Citizen pinned Broken Arrow's Caleigh Heitgrass in 5:22, but was pinned by Claremore's Kearanie Johnson in 41 seconds in the semifinals. However, Citizen bounced back to pin Shelby Kemp in 1:34. In the third-place match, Glenpool's Stella Edison picked up an 11-2 decision over Citizen as Citizen settled for fourth.