Chandler girls upset sixth-ranked Perry

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sparked by a long-range shooting exhibition by senior Piper Hixson, Chandler’s girls stunned sixth-ranked Perry 38-35 Thursday night in a Class 3A regional winners' bracket game at Crossings Christian.

Hixson drained five 3-point field goals, including three in the second quarter, en route to a game-high 18 points.

Hannah Vandenbrand aided the cause with 10 points, including 4 of 4 free throws with less than a minute remaining.

Down 38-32, Perry hit a 3-point shot with 10 seconds remaining. Chandler promptly committed a turnover but Perry misfired on another tray at the final buzzer.

“It was really a good win for us,” said Chandler head coach Rodney Treat. “Perry upset us last year in districts and our girls were ready to play.”

Josey West recorded five 3-point field goals and led Perry in scoring with 17.

Chandler hit 10-of-11 charity shots while Perry was 10 of 15. Jaelynn Robertson of Chandler hit 5-of-6 free throws.

Chandler (12-8), which qualified for the area tournament with the win, will end its regional stay at 6 p.m. Saturday against Chisholm at Crossings Christian.

Perry dropped to 16-5 with the loss.

Oklahoma Christian 58, Chandler 51 (Boys)

Oklahoma Christian won the battle of the charity stripe Thursday while eliminating Chandler from the regional.

OC canned 16 of 22 free throws for 72.7%. Chandler hit all four of its free throws.

“We played hard but we didn’t play particularly well,” said Chandler coach Shawn Blankenship. “Early on, we didn’t focus very well on our game plan. We’re pretty small and they had a 6-foot-6 kid who had 25 points.”

Chase Campbell was Chandler’s leading scorer with 15, including three 3-point field goals, and fellow senior Dalton Alsip finished with 12 points (two 3-pointers). Brady Butler and Carter Dady had one trey apiece.

Chandler trailed 28-23 at the intermission and 40-37 entering the final eight minutes.

The Lions concluded the season at 5-12.