Dale boys, girls qualify for area tourney

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TULSA — The top-ranked Dale boys received scoring from 10 players Thursday in riddling Chouteau-Mazie 78-45 in Class 2A regional play at Tulsa McLain High School.

Dale, which outscored Chouteau-Mazie in every quarter, improved its record to 18-4.

The Pirates, who qualified for next week’s area tournament, advanced to Saturday’s regional championship.

Dayton Forsythe was Dale’s leading scorer with 19, followed by Connor Kuykendall with 16. Connor and Dayton had two 3-pointers each.

Palmer Jones had all 10 of his points in the first half as Dale took a 35-24 lead. Dayton Forsythe had 11 first-half points.

Dallen Forsythe canned two 3-pointers and finished with eight points. Carter Crowe, Kash Vanbrunt and Deken Jones had six points each.

Dale sank 16 of 22 free throws.

Chouteau hit 8 of 12 free throws.

Dale 62, Preston 42 (Girls)

Danyn Lang tallied 19 points and Elaine Witt contributed 15. Lang was accurate on four 3-point field goals.

Recording on trey each were Faith Wright, Makenzie Gill and Witt.

Dale was up 38-23 at the break and 50-34 at the intermission.

Brooklyn Rutland finished with eight points.

Top-ranked Dale, 19-3, qualified for the area tournament and will play in Saturday’s regional finals against Fairland.