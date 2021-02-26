Elk City ends McLoud girls' season

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

KINGFISHER —McLoud’s girls concluded their 2020-21 season Thursday with a 47-44 loss to Elk City in a 4A regional.

McLoud jumped out to a 13-5 lead after one quarter but Elk City held a 22-20 lead at the break.

Cheyenne Banks and fellow senior Lexie Boyer were the scoring ringleaders at 20 and 13 points respectively. Boyer and Banks notched five points apiece in the opening quarter.

Rounding out McLoud’s scoring were Halle Winsea with six points and Desira Jones with five points.

Winsea knocked down two 3-point field goals and Jones posted one. Elk City didn’t have a trey.

Neither team fared well in the free-throw department — McLoud at 9 of 17 and Elk City at 11 of 18.

“We had a lot of open looks,” said McLoud coach Lindsey Myers. “We didn’t box out well and they had a lot of second-shot opportunities. Some turnovers in the second and third quarters against their press hurt us.”

McLoud finished the season at 6-10. Elk City went to 5-13.