Ft. Gibson takes two from host Seminole

Keven Scrutchins

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE - The Seminole basketball squads played host to Ft. Gibson Thursday night in the Class 4A Area III Regional Playoffs and came up on the bad side of a doubleheader sweep.

The fifth-ranked Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Chieftains 70-47 before the Tigers tamed the Chieftains 68-50.

In the opener, the Lady Chieftains kept things close in the first quarter, but a 26-point second by the Lady Tigers ended hope for a regional upset. Ft. Gibson led 16-13 after the first quarter before extending the lead to 42-22 by first half’s end.

Seminole’s Katyanna Andrews scored seven first-quarter points to keep the Lady Chieftains close, but the balanced scoring attack of Ft. Gibson proved too much for the ladies in green. Six different Lady Tigers scored in the second quarter and were led by the inside play of Jordan Gann, who muscled her way to 11-first half points, nine of which came in the second frame.

The third quarter was more of the same as Ft. Gibson extended the lead to 60-30 after three quarters of play. Point guard Jenna Whiteley led the way with eight third-quarter points. She finished with a game-high 18 points for the Lady Tigers.

The Lady Chieftains outscored Ft. Gibson 17-10 in the fourth quarter to end the game on a more positive note. Andrews led the Lady Chieftains with 17 points. Holli Ladd, who battled foul trouble the entire contest, collected nine points for Seminole. Whiteley was joined by three other Lady Tigers in double figures. Gann finished with 15 points and Kynzi London netted a dozen. Gracy Shieldnight scored 10 to round out the double-digit scorers.

A shaky third quarter gave the Tigers all the room they needed to down the Chieftains in the nightcap.

The two squads traded punches in the first quarter and finished in an 18-18 tie. Seminole hit five treys in the quarter with Bryce Marshall hitting three of them and Miguel Conley draining the other two long-balls.

The second quarter was just as tight as the first and once again Seminole used the long-ball to keep pace with Ft. Gibson. Conley hit his third trey of the game and Jaxson Smith came alive with the other three bombs. The Tigers led 39-36 after the first half of play. Seth Rowan came off of the Tigers' bench and led them in scoring with 12 first-half points.

The game turned sour for Seminole in the third. The long ball went away for the Chieftains and the Tigers took full advantage. Ft. Gibson outscored the Chieftains 16-6 in the third, building a 55-42 advantage heading into the fourth.

Seminole found the mark on two treys in the final period, but wasn’t near enough to mount any kind of comeback attempt. Conley and Smith each added another three-pointer in the fourth, but the Tigers outscored Seminole 13-8 to win going away.

Ft. Gibson had five players score in double figures and were led by Grant Edwards and Caden Dennis, who each netted 14 points apiece. Rowen, Ethan Briggs and Jaxon Blunt all had a dozen points for the Tigers.

Conley led Seminole and all scorers with 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Marshall finished with 15 and Smith added 12 for the Chieftains.